Trio’s marathon challenge for Alzheimer’s Society

A Mablethorpe care assistant has recently fulfilled a ‘marathon’ challenge, completing a 26.2 mile walk in memory of her great-grandmother.

Stephanie Goddard, 25, led the walk from Mablethorpe to Skegness and then most of the way back home again, accompanied by her friend and colleague Georgina Lee (21), and friend Sharnie Evans (25).

The trio completed the challenge in just under 10 hours on Thursday March 21, racking up an amazing 64,000 steps according to their fitness device.

Steph’s friend Gemma Smith (34) also helped with fundraising by baking cakes for the occasion.

In total, £466.74 was raised with all the money going to the Alzheimer’s Society in memory of Steph’s great-grandmother, as part of the charity’s ‘Jog On Dementia’ campaign.

Steph told the Leader that the walk went ‘really well’ and she is pleased with the amount raised.

