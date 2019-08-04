Unexpected guest appears in Louth!

The Fairfield Enterprise Centre welcomed a very unexpected guest at its monthly business networking event last Friday – a four metre long T-Rex called Pete!

But don’t worry – beneath the costume was Andy Hutchinson, originally from Louth, who recently moved with his family from Kent up to South Cockerington.

Andy Hutchinson with some of his dinosaur collection

After giving up his job in graphic design a few years ago, Andy, established Meet Pete Dinosaur Hire and he hasn’t looked back since!

Andy and his wife Laura (who usually looks after the swinging dinosaur tail) have enjoyed several appearances on television, featuring on This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on St George’s Day while wearing his other main costume, Flame the Dragon!

Andy also owns several hand-held ‘baby’ dinosaurs.

These realistic creatures can all be hired for festivals, village fêtes, parties, school workshops, and, of course, business networking events!

Pete the T-Rex roamed around the Fairfield Enterprise Centre last week.

Andy told the Leader: “We’ve just finished doing ‘Don’t Tell The Bride’ as the dragon, because the groom wanted to have a full Game of Thrones style wedding!”

To find out more about Andy’s business and to get in touch, visit www.meet-pete-dinosaur-hire.co.uk.

The Wood Shed Pizza, based on the industrial estate, was the food sponsor for the networking event last week, providing pizza and chips to those in attendance. Owner Dawn Dale even fed a slice to Pete the T-Rex!

• Visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/networkingevents to find out about upcoming dates.