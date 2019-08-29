Uniform bank helping families with cost of back to school across East Lindsey

Parents struggling to come up with the cash to kit their children out in new school uniform can find help in Spilsby.

The average cost of a basic school uniform for one child is now just under £100, excluding shoes and a blazer

To help struggling families, Spilsby Christian Fellowship launched its Uniform Bank last year and it is now used by local schools.

Uniforms are mainly for primary schools including Spilsby Primary, Toynton-all-Saints, Partney and Great Steeping

However there is also stock for King Edward VI Academy, Spilsby, Queen Elizabeth's Grammar Alford and Queen Elizabeth's Grammar School, Horncastle.

Judith Coe, of the church in Halton Road, said "Our Uniform Bank is still in full flow.

"The bank takes in pre-loved good condition used and new school uniform items for most local schools.

"Items are checked, washed and stored and passed onto local families. We charge just 50p donation per item and £1 for shoes, coats and blazers.

"The uniform bank is a great way to help the environment and ensures items are reused and do not add to landfill, whilst at the same time provides items to anyone who needs them - for whatever reason - green, ethical, financial or other.

"No questions are asked and this is a confidential service. Many local schools now use us, rather than storing uniform themselves.. so why not give us a call."

In addition, parents buying school uniform online can now support the work of the church.

Give as you Live Online is the easy way to raise free funds for Spilsby Christian Fellowship, simply by shopping online.

Shoppers can join up on the Give as you Live Online website for free and start raising when they shop at over 4,300 stores. The website directs you to the store where you can continue to shop as normal. Your purchase will automatically generate free funds for charity - raising more thank £140 so far.

Judith said: "The Give as You Live details are also for all other school items, such as stationery back packs, etc... And therefore is a way that anyone who supports us can help raise funds when buying school essentials with no extra cost to themselves. "

Visit www.giveasyoulive.com to start shopping. For more on the uniform bank, visit the Sprildby Christian Fellowship Facebook page.