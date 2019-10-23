Update: Owners of mystery photographs have been found

Update (11am) - Two of the people pictured in these photographs have come forward, and will be reunited with their photographs. The Leader would like to thank all those who shared the article.

Original article...

Do you recognise these photographs?

A Louth man is hoping to reunite a family with their long-lost photographs after he discovered the snaps on an old camera he bought from a secondhand shop.

Mr Wilson, of Beech Grove, found a dozen photographs of various members of a family, including the four people pictured above.

All the pictures are date-stamped between November 2012 and January 2013.

Mr Wilson discovered the photographs on a black Hitachi camera that he bought a few weeks ago.

If you are the owner of these photographs, contact the Louth Leader office by calling 01507 353200 or email james.silcocks@jpimedia.co.uk.

Alternatively, if you recognise the people above, please get in touch with them and ask them to contact our office.