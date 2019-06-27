VIDEO: National charity makes Kallum’s dream come true

A national children’s charity has created a fantastic new garden for an Alford boy who is suffering a brain tumour.

Kallum, 12, requires constant care and is confined to a wheelchair, unable to move independently due to his health problems.

Kallum and his family's first visit to their new accessible garden.

He also has limited vision and is not able to communicate – but he enjoys feeling the breeze on his face when he is outside and loves to listen to his siblings playing.

For this reason, the WellChild charity – as part of their ‘Helping Hands’ projects – teamed up with volunteers from companies Wesleyan and Siemens to create an accessible garden where Kallum can spend time outdoors and enjoy being part of family activities.

Importantly, the accessible garden includes a ramp to provide safe and easy access for Kallum’s wheelchair, plus sensory elements such as raised beds with scented plants, lights and wind chimes to create a stimulating and interactive space for Kallum.

This will have a huge impact on Kallum’s quality of life and wellbeing.

This was the garden before the WellChild team started their work.

The team managed to put together the brand new garden in just two days, on June 18 and June 19.

The results, as seen in the photographs, are fantastic - and the family is incredibly thankful to WellChild and their volunteers for making the dream into a reality.

Kallum’s mum Lea-Anne Smith said: “The garden is absolutely fantastic, I’d never have imagined you could get these results in just two days.

“Kallum loves it, they were out there working on Wednesday and he didn’t want to go to school he was too busy watching them, as soon as he got back home in the afternoon he was out there again and he thinks the finished garden is brilliant.”

The finished product!

WellChild’s Head of Helping Hands Lorna Pedersen said: “We are delighted to have been able to provide this garden for Kallum which is accessible to him and means he can spend time out there with his family.

“We would like to thank all the hard working volunteers from Wesleyan and Siemens who came together to help Kallum and his family.

“I’m sure the improvements will have a huge impact on Kallum’s quality of life and wellbeing.”

A charity spokesman added: “WellChild is the national charity for seriously ill children and their families.

The team prepare to start constructing the accessible garden.

“More than 100,000 children and young people are living across the UK with serious or exceptional health needs.

“Many spend months, even years in hospital simply because there is no support enabling them to leave.

“Meanwhile, those who are at home face inconsistent and inadequate levels of support.”

The spokesman continued: “Through a nationwide network of children’s nurses, home and garden projects and family support services, WellChild exists to give this growing population of children and young people the best possible chance to thrive: safe at home, together with their families.

“With less than 2% of income coming from statutory sources, WellChild is wholly reliant on the support of individuals and organisations.

To make a donation or find out more, visit www.wellchild.org.uk/donate.