Village school celebrates after Ofsted visit

North Cockerington Church of England Primary School are celebrating again this week!

Following their autumn celebrations of 100% of pupils reaching or exceeding the pass mark in the phonics screening check, and receiving the School Games Gold Award, now the school is celebrating retaining its ‘Good’ grading following a visit from Ofsted inspectors in December.

The report, published last week, describes the school as “a happy, little learning environment”, and congratulates staff members for “fulfilling the school’s aim of “empowering all to flourish and succeed.”

Executive Headteacher, Becky Dhami, told the Leader: ‘The whole school community is overjoyed with the report.

“We have been on an improvement journey over the past couple of years, and the report really does demonstrate the positive impact of everyone’s dedication to making our school the very best it can be.

“We are a shining example of how staff, governors, parents, colleagues from other schools, the local authority, and the Diocese can all work together to improve experiences and outcomes for children”.

Highlights from the report include the good behaviour and hard-working attitude of the children, the welcoming and inclusive environment of the school, the executive head teacher’s integrity, courage and determination, and the wide range of opportunities available to the pupils.

You can find the full Ofsted report online at: www.northcockerington.lincs.sch.uk.