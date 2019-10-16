Visit ‘Cards For Good Causes’ in Louth to support charities

The festive season got under way in Louth last week, when the ‘Cards for Good Causes’ charity Christmas card shop opened in St James’s Church on Thursday (October 10).

Cards for Good Causes will offer a wide selection of cards and a fantastic range of seasonal gifts and products, while supporting a range of national and local charities.

The Louth pop-up show is staffed by local volunteers, and is part of a network of more than 300 temporary Cards for Good Causes shops in the UK. It is the largest charity Christmas card organisation in the country.

The network of pop-up shops represent more than 250 charities including Cancer Research UK, Barnardo’s, NSPCC, Alzheimer’s Society and RNLI, and local charities such as the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Shoppers will be able to choose from hundreds of different Christmas card designs, as well as traditional advent calendars and candles, wrapping paper, gift tags, napkins, and stocking fillers.

Louth’s shop manager, Rachel Pavitt, said: “Buying charity Christmas cards is one of the simplest ways to support good causes this festive season and we stock one of the widest ranges of Christmas cards anywhere.

“The proceeds from every card or product sold make a vital contribution to the work of the charities that we partner.

“Come and find us in St James’s Church and get ahead in your Christmas preparations by getting your cards early.”

This year is particularly significant for Cards for Good Causes, as they mark their 60th birthday. Over the last six decades, charities have received over £100m from the charity.

The shop will be open from Monday to Saturday (10am – 4pm) until December 12.

Visit www.cardsforcharity.co.uk for further information.