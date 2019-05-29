Water supply and more to be added to village church and other Neighbourhood News

A joint fundraising effort between St Helen’s Church, in Stickford, and the local community has resulted in enough money being raised to install a host of resources in the building.

A much-needed water supply, a disabled toilet, and a servery are all to be added to the site.

A grant from the National Churches Trust gave fundraisers the final amount they needed to go ahead.

It will mean the church will be able to play host to more community events – currently, water has to be carried to St Helen’s for refreshments and flower arranging and, similarly, dirty dishes have to be taken back to people’s houses to be washed; the lack of a toilet, meanwhile, has proven to be particularly restrictive.

The community played a leading role in the fundraising, with £3,500 coming from events held in the village under their ‘Water in the Church’ campaign which started in 2015.

Cheryl Steele, secretary for the parochial church council, said: “We are all very excited about the building work starting as we want the church to be seen as a building for everyone in the community and to reach out and engage with others who live in our community, not just those who go to church on Sundays.

“We already host craft fairs, concerts and the village Christmas party and we hope to host more things after the work has been completed so that will be wonderful. Applying for grants is a lot of hard work but we are extremely grateful to the generosity of all those organisations who could share in our vision of what our church could be with the addition of a few simple resources.”

If you would like to help raise funds for the project, email cherylsteele@tiscali.co.uk

ALFORD

* Workshop

A children’s mosaic workshop with Caron King of Mayfly Mosaics will be held at Alford Craft Market on Saturday, June 1, at 2.30pm.

Items will be made with child-friendly, bright-coloured tiles and buttons, with no cutting involved.

The session is for children aged six-16.

All children must be accompanied by an adult.

The cost is £7.50 per person.

Book online, in person at the Alford Craft Market Shop, or by calling 01507 463341 (daytime only).

BURGH LE MARSH

* Summer fair

A summer fair is to be held in the village hall on Saturday, June 1, at 2pm.

There will be afternoon tea, cakes, tombola, preserves, plants, a grand raffle, books, and bric-a-brac.

Proceeds to St Peter and Paul’s Church.

All are welcome.

* Phoenix Group

The Phoenix Group offers support and friendship for those facing loneliness from various circumstances.

Prayer is also available if desired.

In addition, the group has outings to different venues and guest speakers from time to time.

Meetings are held on Wednesday mornings from 10.30am to 12pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church, in Causeway.

For more information, call 762098.

* Dance Fit

Wednesday afternoons offer music and fitness at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

Dance yourself fit to a variety of music from 2-3pm, and step lively for line dancing from 3-4pm.

Beginners’ tuition is available.

More details are available from Jane on 810105.

* Knit & Natter

Knit & Natter offers the chance to enhance your needlework or share your skills while meeting new people.

The group meets on Thursday from 2-4pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

For more information, call Colin on 811260.

* Parish Nursing

Burgh Baptist Community Church hosts a coffee morning and parish nurse session every Friday from 10am to 12pm.

Visit parish nurse Adele Pratt for health advice, blood pressure check, weight management and wellbeing.

No appointment is necessary.

The team can also offer support and prayer if desired.

Scones and hot drinks will also be available.

HOGSTHORPE

* Fundaiser

A successful line dance run by instructor Pete Codd in Hogsthorpe raised £1,280 for the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.

Entertainment was provided by country singer Darren Busby.

It was the latest fundraiser organised by Pete; taken together, over the last few years, they have raised more than £24,500 for good causes.

SKEGNESS

* Tuesday walks

The Mark’s Tuesday Walks group meets for its next walk in the car park at The Crown Hotel, in Drummond Road, Skegness, on Tuesday, June 4, at 10am.

Walking will take place until 11am, with tea and coffee afterwards.

* Maverick Warriors

A new support group and coffee morning for those who have had a cancer diagnosis is running at a hairdressing salon in Skegness.

‘Maverick Warriors’ is a friendly support group, offering people the chance to talk about their anxieties and worries with others.

It takes place on the first Monday of every month at Mavericks Hair Salon, 132, Drummond Road, between 11am and 3pm.

Group founder Patricia Cairns said: “Everyone welcome, don’t be nervous, there will be someone that’s been through everything you’re going through. Just come and have a chat, and share your worries and anxieties. There will be lots of information available.”

