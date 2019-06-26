‘Wheels in motion’ ahead of Louth Run For Life

Louth Run For Life is now just a few days away - and one local man has raised almost £1,500 for the cause by cycling an incredible 300 miles in 24 hours.

Pete Goy, 54, set off on his bicycle from Louth’s Market Place at 10am last Saturday (June 22) and arrived back on the Sunday morning.

An image from Louth Run For Life 2017.

He has raised almost £1,500 for Louth Run For Life, which will then be donated to Cancer Research UK after this Sunday’s (June 30) upcoming main event.

Pete’s epic cycle route took him from Louth towards Grimsby, Goole, York, Doncaster, Gainsborough, Lincoln, Sleaford and back to Louth.

A delighted Pete, who is on the Louth Run For Life committee, told the Leader: “I’d like to thank everyone for their support and donations.

“Louth Run For Life was the inspiration for this. I see everyone doing their bit each year, and now I’ve done my bit too.”

Pete continued: “This had been planned for a while, and the hardest part is actually the training, especially in the winter months.

“I covered around 3,200 miles in training, and you’ve got to be prepared mentally for something like this.

Pete was joined by Owen Koslow and their support rider, Dan Riggall.

And, for the first and last 30 mile loops, the trio was joined by other keen cyclists who got involved and kept their morale high - particularly when the end of the challenge was in sight.

Entries for Louth Run For Life are still flooding in, and the annual event promises to be a great day for all of the family, with a scenic course around Louth town centre and the beautiful Hubbard’s Hills.

Don’t let its title put you off, as the event is open to all abilities whether you want to run, jog or walk the course.

If you haven’t already entered the run, it is still not too late. Entry Forms are available from various locations in the town, as well as through the Louth Run For Life Facebook page and website.

You can sign up on weekdays at the Lovelle Estate Agents office in Louth’s Cornmarket. The Louth Run For Life organisers will be doing a final sign up session in Lovelle’s on Saturday June 29 from 9am until 1pm. You can also sign up on the day itself (Sunday) from 8.15am.

Adult prices have now gone up to £15 since the early bird offer finished on May 31.

Organiser, Simon West, said: “We are hoping to raise £50,000 this year.

“The Louth Run for Life group are always looking for volunteers to help on the day.

“If you are interested in helping, please contact me on 07971 159138, or email louthrunforlife@yahoo.co.uk.”

Simon continued: “Our main sponsor again this year is Lovelle’s Estate Agency, who has kindly sponsored the medals.

“Batemans have sponsored the adult numbers, as well as many other sponsors - far too many to mention.

“We would like to thank everyone for their continued support of the event, which helps to cover the events costs, by donating, money products and services.”

Louth’s town centre will be closed on race day from 8.30am until 1.30pm to all vehicles, and diversions will be in place so please arrive early.

Those taking part in the event should arrive at least 20 minutes before the start time.

Simon added: “We want to create a fun atmosphere and encourage people to get into the spirit and wear fancy dress.

“There will be prizes for the best fancy dress in each race.

“After the men’s run, the fun continues at The King’s Head Hotel, where there will be live music and a hog roast.

“All monies raised throughout the afternoon will be added to the total for Cancer Research UK.”

• For further information, visit https://louthrunforlife.webs.com or search for Louth Run For Life on Facebook.