Whizz, pop, bang! Louth fireworks and funfair attracts over 1,000 people

Photos from the event on November 9.
A spectacular show was brought to town on Saturday evening (November 9), when R. Richmond & Sons unveiled their exciting funfair at Louth’s Cattle Market.

This year is the first time that R.Richmond & Sons have brought their fireworks extravaganza to Louth, along with the attractions of fairground rides, children’s characters, food and drink - and the promise of ‘the town’s biggest’ fireworks display.

An R.Richmond & Sons spokesman said: “We were happy with the way in which Louth supported the event.

“Approximately 1,150 attended the event, and we hope for a return next year.”

