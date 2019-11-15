Whizz, pop, bang! Louth fireworks and funfair attracts over 1,000 people

A spectacular show was brought to town on Saturday evening (November 9), when R. Richmond & Sons unveiled their exciting funfair at Louth’s Cattle Market.

This year is the first time that R.Richmond & Sons have brought their fireworks extravaganza to Louth, along with the attractions of fairground rides, children’s characters, food and drink - and the promise of ‘the town’s biggest’ fireworks display.

Photos from the event on November 9.

An R.Richmond & Sons spokesman said: “We were happy with the way in which Louth supported the event.

“Approximately 1,150 attended the event, and we hope for a return next year.”

Photos from the event on November 9.

Photos from the event on November 9.