Winners of Lovely Louth competition have been revealed

Judging has just taken place for the Lovely Louth 2019 floral competition and the standard, it was thought, was one of the highest to date.

This year, a new category was introduced for Young People’s Groups which proved a great success – and the award was jointly won by St Michael’s CE Primary School and the Louth Thirteen Plus Project based at the youth centre in Park Avenue.

One of the private gardens.

Entries for the annual competition ranged from pubs and shops, schools and businesses through to private gardens throughout the town.

The first place winners are as follows:

• Class 1 - Nordic Seafood;

• Class 2 - Ye Olde Whyte Swanne;

• Class 3 - Mr. Maurice Foxon - Kenwick Pastures;

• Class 4 - Mr. Barry Mountain - Hunter Place;

• Class 5 - Mr. Harry Kerman – Beck Way;

• Class 6 - St Barnabas Hospice;

• Class 7 - St Michael’s CE Primary School (joint 1st);

• Class 7 - Louth Thirteen Plus Project, Youth and Community Centre (joint 1st).

A spokesman for Louth Town Council said: “We will be holding the awards presentations in September, but we are urging the residents of Louth to take a look around the town and enjoy some of the wonderful floral displays on show this summer.”