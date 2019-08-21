Wolds Wildlife Park unable to open for Bank Holiday weekend

Owners of the Wolds Wildlife Park in Horncastle have confirmed they will NOT be opening over the coming Bank Holiday weekend.

It was thought the attraction might open on Saturday and Sunday, subject to securing the all-important permissions.

But in a statement on their Facebook page this morning (Wednesday), the park confirmed licensing issues meant they were unable to open to the public.

The statement, issued by joint owner Tracy Walters, said: “It is with regret that I have to inform you all that we will not be opening this Bank Holiday weekend - or again in the near future.

“The reason for this is we are still a private collection of wild animals that operates under a Dangerous Wild Animals licence.

”This enables us to open to the public for six days in any 12 month period.

“If we opened for any more days we would be in breach of our licence.”

Ms Walters confirmed the park was in the process of applying for a zoo licence.

The licence will enable Wolds Wildlife Park to open fully to the public.

Ms Walters and partner Andrew Riddel say the application could take around two months.

The park recently secured full planning permission from East Lindsey District Council, subject to satisfying several conditions.

Previous open events have proved to be tremendously popular with thousands of people taking the chance to view a wide range of animals including a tiger, lions and camels.

Further details about the park are available on its Facebook page or website www.woldswildlifepark.co.uk