Wolds Wildlife Park working towards ‘full opening’

Owners of the Wolds Wildlife Park in Horncastle say they are continuing to work ‘closely’ with local authorities as they move towards a full opening later this year.

Andrew Riddel and partner Tracy Walters confirm they have applied for an all-important zoo licence but admit they still have ‘a lot of hoops to jump through.’

They already have full planning permission for the site, subject a number of conditions.

Once those conditions are met – and the zoo licence in place – the park will be able to fully open.

The couple say the licence application could take two months.

Work is continuing on projects designed to meet the planning conditions, including access and landscaping.

The park has opened on a limited number of occasions for ‘open days’.

Hopes it would open again over the August Bank Holiday weekend were dashed by licensing issues.

In a statement on the Park’s Facebook page, Ms Walters said: “It is with regret that I have to inform you all that we will not be opening this Bank Holiday weekend – or again in the near future.

“The reason for this is we are still a private collection of wild animals that operates under a Dangerous Wild Animals licence. This enables us to open to the public for six days in any 12 month period.

“If we opened for any more days we would be in breach of our licence. With all your support, we have managed to get full planning permission.

“We are now applying for our zoo licence which will enable us to open fully to the public – and to schools. We have a lot of hoops to jump through.”