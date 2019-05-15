Women’s self-defence class returns to Louth

Following the success of the first women’s self-defence class at the Feel Good Studio & Gym in Louth earlier this year, celebrity bodyguard Dene Josham will be returning for a second class this weekend.

Mr Josham said: “The first class went down really well, and interest has been growing, so we’re holding a seconds course at Feel Good Studio & Gym with the kind help and support of Lucy and Ryan on Saturday May 18.

“Start and finish times 11am to 2.30pm with 30 minutes for lunch.

“Then, 2.30-3.30pm will be advance striking techniques for anyone who has attended the Awareness and Avoidance course.

• Visit Dene’s website at www.streetwisedefence.co.uk for more information.