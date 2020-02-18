Would you like your art on display in Louth?

The owner of the Old Coach House Gallery in Aswell Street, Louth, is looking for contemporary artists who wish to exhibit their artwork throughout the remaining months of 2020 and beyond.

Chris Beasley said: “We have had great success with our current artists.

“We are now looking for people to exhibit for solo or group exhibitions.”

To find out additional information, and to have the chance to discuss your requirements with Chris, contact him by calling 07766 320127.

Alternatively, go along to the gallery at 61 Aswell Street, Louth, between Monday to Saturday, from 10am and 4.30pm.

The guest artist for February is Pat Rowe, as her alter ego Lizzie McCabe, who paints in a ‘free abstract style’.