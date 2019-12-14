Young and old join forces for charity

The Smartie Pants Pre-School in Tetney teamed up with The Fountains Nursing Home to raise money for Children In Need last month – raising hundreds of pounds for the charity.

The young and old came together for a sponsored sing, taking turns to sing some of the nursing home residents’ favourite songs.

Together, they raised £880.

Nursery manager Charlotte Heffernan said: “Several of the parents joined us, and everyone was on their feet dancing and clapping.

“We had a fantastic morning the atmosphere was lovely, and the children, and residents had the biggest smiles on the faces.”