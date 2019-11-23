Young musicians show their skills at Louth awards night

The Louth Male Voice Choir started a competition for young musicians in East Lindsey in 1989, and last week they were delighted to celebrate the event’s 30th anniversary with a very special concert and competition in the town.

Brian Wood, who was chairman of the choir when the competition started, was on hand to present the trophies to the senior category winners alongside ELDC councillor Adam Grist, while town and district councillor Jill Makinson-Sanders presented awards to the junior and intermediate prize winners.

INTERMEDIATE: 1st Jasmine Taylor; 2nd Helena Kurczewska; 3rd Neil Saha.

The annual competition is now open to youngsters from across the county, and this year the record number of entries were received from across the region.

These large numbers meant that the junior and intermediate event had to be moved to the afternoon, with all participants performing at the Louth Methodist Church.

Event organiser Malcolm Kerridge told the Leader: “The standard of performance was extremely high and adjudication proved to be difficult with so many top quality performances.”

Mr Kerridge added that he was delighted with the way the event continues to develop after so many years.

Senior: 1st place, Shivani Jansari.

He continued: “The Louth Male Voice Choir see the competition as an important part of their annual programme. It is so important to provide opportunities for young people to practice and enjoy performing their music to an appreciative audience.”

The winners of the senior and intermediate categories won £400 and £250 respectively, while all junior finalists were presented with trophies and certificates.

• The names of the winners are in the photo captions.

Senior: 2nd place, James Taylor