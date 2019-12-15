Young stars shine at awards night in Spilsby

Youngsters from the district enjoyed some early Christmas joy when they were presented with awards in Spilsby.

Scouts, Beavers and Cubs from 2nd Spilsby, 1st Skegness, 6th Skegness sea scouts, 1 st Alford, 1st Wainfleet and the Jolly Explorers groups attended the carol service and awards event, which was held at the Methodist Church in the presence of the Mayor Coun Terry Taylor.

The awards they received were the bronze, silver, gold, platinum chief scout awards and the Bronze Duke of Edinburgh award

Also there to help present awards was the Scout County Commissioner for Lincolnshire, Ellie Compton.

Coun Taylor commented: "The work of the Scout Groups is impressive, there is an increase in children joining Scouting and the awards I have presented, prove how they respond.

"Thanks has to go to the many group leaders and volunteers that assist.

"I would also like to thank everyone at the Methodist Chapel Spilsby, for hosting the Carol Service, which has given people a first glimpse of the beautifully decorated Christmas trees, which are in place for the current Christmas Tree Festival"

