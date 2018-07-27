Petrol theft in Mablethorpe

Lincolnshire Police are appealing to identify the man pictured, as they believe he may be able to help them with an investigation into a bilking offence.

On Saturday 21 July, at around 09.40am, a man driving a white VW car attended the Empire Garage in Mablethorpe, filled his vehicle up with fuel, and left the scene without paying.

If you recognise the man in the picture, or know anything about this incident, please contact the police via one of the following ways:

•Email: force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - please remember to put the reference (171 of July 21) in the subject box.

• Call 101 quoting reference number 171 of July 21.

• Or you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on: 0800 555 111 or visit: crimestoppers-uk.org.