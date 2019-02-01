‘Phenomenal’ start for new Louth Scouts

Louth’s newest Scout section has revealed that it is already oversubscribed - just three months after it first started.

The interest in the new group, which opened three months ago at Nichol Hill Methodist Church, has been described as ‘phenomenal’ by Louth Scouting District Commissioner, Tony Groom.

Mr Groom said: “This has proved that parents and young people in our community really see the value in Scouting.

“In order to meet demand the group is looking for more volunteers - any skills and time availability will benefit this adventurous organisation.

“Volunteers are often parents who see how their children thrive and enjoy the activities, and can spare some time to ensure the meets continue. Some were Scouts or Guides themselves and remember the joy it gave them - and some simply like the outdoor life and adventure.”

Scouts are aged 11-14 years old and have an exciting programme available to them in Louth, which mostly takes place at a weekly Monday evening meeting during term.

The youngsters work towards a range of badges that involve camping, kayaking, rope craft, caving, angling, climbing, cycling, mechanics and orienteering.

Mr Groom continued: “Opportunities are open to anyone male or female over the age of 18. It looks great on a CV and is an ideal service activity for 18-25 year olds who are looking to complete their Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award. No prior experience is necessary as support and training is provided.

“The Group’s leadership team recognises that people lead busy lives with family, education and work patterns dictating what time can be given, so are flexible in terms of the roles that can be filled.”

Anyone who is interested in finding out more should call Mr Groom on 07837 963350 or email him at: tony.groom@louthdistrictscouts.org.uk