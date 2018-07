Jeannie Nicholson from Sutton on Sea has sent us in this photograph of a fox that ended up living in her garage for three months with its three cubs.

Ms Nicholson said that in the end, they had to knock down the garage and remove all contents to get the fox and cubs to leave.

She claims foxes have been seen in a number of local gardens.

Have you spotted a fox in your garden, shed or garage?

Email your photos to chloe.west@jpress.co.uk.