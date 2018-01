Suzi Davey from Mablethorpe has captured this dramatic photograph of the waves and wind turbines looking towards the south end of the coast.

Ms Davey snapped this image last week, with nothing but blue as far as the eye can see. Do you have a nice sceneic photo of Louth, Mablethorpe or any of the surrounding areas that you would like to share with us?

Email your images to: chloe.west@jpress.co.uk.