A teenager from Asserby near Alford captured this image of the lightning in full flow in the early hours of Friday morning last week, (July 27).

Ellie-May White,(17), was up early and managed to get this very vivid shot.

Have you got a nature photograph, animal image or weather photo taken in our area?

Email your photographs to: chloe.west@jpress.co.uk, and next week it could be your image appearing on our page.