Here is our Leader photo of the week: The Mablethorpe Photo Album group has shared this beautiful photograph of the beach at the coastal resort at sunrise.

December may be a cold and wintry time of the year but it’s still possible to see something warm and wonderful.

Have you got a photograph that you’ve taken in either Louth or Mablethorpe that you would like to share with us?

Email: louthleader@jpress.co.uk and your photograph could be the next one to be included in the paper.