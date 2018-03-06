Photo of the week: Spring has come to Utterby - despite the recent snow!

The people of Lincolnshire have battled the ‘Beast from the East’ snowfall and ‘Storm Emma’ that struck last week, with lots of snow and freezing cold winds as temperatures plummeted.

But despite the wintry weather, a sign of Spring has come forward in the form of a new baby lamb.

Carole Crawford has sent us in this fantastic photograph of this new born baby lamb, literally two minutes old.

It was taken near Utterby, Louth.

Carole said it was a privilege to capture one of natures special moments.

