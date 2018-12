A former Lincolnshire man’s incredible photography artwork will be exhibited in the cocktail bar at The Masons Arms in Louth over the Christmas and New Year period.

Artwork from Phil Griffin’s ‘Unseen Icons’ exhibition will be on display in the Habits Cocktail Bar, for customers to enjoy and purchase. Masons Arms’ manager, Alex Sweeney, is pictured above with some of the artwork.

Find out more about the artist at www.philgriffin.co.uk.