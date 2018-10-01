PICTURES: Fire crews tackle blaze in Manby

Fire crews from across the county spent most of last night and this morning (September 30-October 1) attending yet another fire at Beech Grove Hall in Manby.

As reported earlier today, fire crews from Louth, North Somercotes, Alford, Mablethorpe, Binbrook, Spilsby, Horncastle, Market Rasen, Humberside Fire and Lincoln have all been in attendance at the scene in Park Lane, Manby, with the first arriving at around 7pm.

Firefighters at the scene of the fire in Manby this morning (October 1).

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue confirmed there has been severe fire damage to the three floor derelict building, which is a former officers' quarters at the old RAF airfield.

The latest incident comes just one week after previous fire at Beech Grove Hall, which was determined to have been caused deliberately. The building was also targeted by arsonists back in July.

The cause of yesterday's blaze had not been confirmed at the time of publication (11.30am), but local residents have already voiced their understandable concerns that this was yet another deliberate attack.

More on this story as we have it.