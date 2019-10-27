PICTURES: Louth Mayor’s splendid civic service in Louth

The Mayor of Louth, Councillor Fran Treanor, held his annual civic service last Sunday afternoon (October 20) at St James’ Church.

Coun Treanor said: “I was delighted to see so many representatives from Louth’s local organisations at the civic service in the magnificent St James’ Church, along with mayors and mayoresses from 11 neighbouring towns and chairmen from five district and county councils as well as Lord Norton of Louth.

Louth mayor's civic service at St James' Church.

“Young cadets from the services and young people from the Scouts came along to present their standards, and the choir, made up of a wide range of representatives from young to older, sang beautifully.

“It is a privilege to serve as mayor for this wonderful town and I am very proud to represent Louth this year.”

