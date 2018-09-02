‘Picturing the past’ at Lincolnshire Heritage Open Day in Ludborough

Visitors to Lincolnshire Wolds Railway will have the chance to see behind the scenes when the trains aren’t running and discover all about the area’s railway history during its Heritage Open Day event, between 11am and 3pm next weekend (September 8 and 9).

There will be a photographic display of old local railway scenes, static displays of locomotives and rolling stock, and tours of the maintenance facilities at noon and 1.30pm. The museum, shop and buffet will also be open.

Adults can try their hand at the controls of a diesel locomotive for £10.