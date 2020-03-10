Pie makers encouraged to grab a slice of the action!

The second annual Louth Pie Day is coming up soon on Wednesday April 15, featuring the inaugural Lincolnshire Pie Championships - and the judges have been revealed.

This year’s event will see amateur pie makers from across the county invited to bring along their homemade creations, with 10 different categories available to enter.

The categories include meat, fowl, pork, vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, traditional past, dessert, and more.

You can enter online now at www.louthpieday.com, or you can pick up an entry form from St James’ Church cafe.

A five-strong team of Lincolnshire-based judges will be deciding who will be crowned winners on the day:

• Linda Hewett - Previous judge at the British Pie Awards and the World Bread Awards.

• Ronnie Ownsworth - an ambassador for Love British Food, and a judge for the British Farming Awards.

• Steven Bennett - Louth lad who formerly ran the award-winning Comfy Duck, and now runs Healing Manor.

• Danny Gill - chef patron at Brown’s Pie Shop in Lincoln, who trained with Raymond Blanc at the two-Michelin-star Le Manoir aux Quat’ Saisons.

• Rachel Green - chef, author, TV presenter, food campaigner, and devout ambassador for British produce

Visit the Louth Pie Day website for more details.