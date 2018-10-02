Pilgrimage to cathedral sets off from Louth

A group of ‘modern-day pilgrims’ set off from St James’s Church in Louth earlier this week and are making their way to Lincoln Cathedral.

This has been set up as part of ‘Journeys of Faith’, a pilgrimage to celebrate social justice and religious freedom.

Journeys of Faith’s starting point of Louth was chosen because of its connection to the Lincolnshire uprising in 1536, when members of the local congregation marched to Lincoln to protest against religious changes that King Henry VIII had introduced.

The journey will be spread over five days and will see participants walk, bike, motorcycle, drive and take boats and buses on their modern-day pilgrimage, visiting all 15 churches on the route and appreciating nature’s beauty along the way.

The ‘pilgrims’ hope to arrive at Lincoln Cathedral on Friday, (October 5), by 4.30pm to be met by the dean and chancellor to celebrate the end of their journey prior to attending Evensong.

Journeys of Faith can be enjoyed by anyone of any age and of any faith, and is being facilitated by the National Lottery-funded Lincoln Cathedral Connected project.

The Reverend Christine Wilson, dean of Lincoln Cathedral, said: “Networks of ancient pilgrim routes are being rediscovered and reimagined all over the world and we’re thrilled to bring Journeys of Faith to Lincolnshire.

“We hope all participants have a wonderful experience and discover something about themselves along the way and encourage people of all walks of life to join us on the journeys.”

○For more information on which churches they will be visiting or if you wish to join the team on their journey, look out for times on the cathedral’s Facebook page.