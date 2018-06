A light aircraft carrying two people has crashed between Skegness and Ingoldmells.

Emergency services were called at 12.48pm today (Wednesday, June 13), to the landing strip at Skegness Water Leisure Park, between Skegness and Ingoldmells.

The aircraft is believed to have crashed into a hedge.

Two people who were in the plane have now got out.

Neither is thought to be seriously injured.

A cordon has been put up around the scene.