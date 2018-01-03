Planners recommend refusal for 480 homes

The fate of a controversial plan for 480 new homes will be decided by ELDC’s planning committee tomorrow (Thursday) - with the planning case officer recommending it for refusal.

The proposal for the new homes, on land south-east of Brackenborough Road, Louth, were submitted by Metacre Ltd in August 2016.

The original plan had been to build up to 500 homes, but this was later reduced to 480 homes in an apparent bid to mitigate some of the concerns raised by objectors.

However, it has continued to receive criticism from residents and consultees, including Louth Town Council - which stated that the 4 per cent reduction in housing density would not prevent the development from ‘negatively impacting on the sustainability of the town’ and its health services, schooling and utilities.

At a previous town council meeting, Coun Laura Stephenson said the proposal was a ‘silly idea’ that ought to be ‘crushed at the first hurdle’.

Coun Horton added: “The infrastructure in Louth just cannot cope.”

Concerns over additional traffic and road safety have also been cited by councillors and residents alike, particularly due to the size and nature of the proposed development.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue have also objected, due to an ‘inadequate water supply for firefighting purposes’ unless new fire hydrants are installed to mitigate this issue.

Alexis De Pol, of Metacre’s planning consultants, De Pol Associates, has consistently defended the plans and made assurances that all the concerns raised would be taken into account.

He said: “a wide range of technical survey work has been undertaken to ensure that any potentially adverse impacts resulting from the development can be minimised.”

The District Council’s planning case officer, Michelle Walker, has however recommended that the proposal ought to be refused by the planning committee.

The NHS has made a Section 106 request for £195,370 if the plans are approved, while Lincolnshire County Council has requested a £691,957 contribution towards a new primary school.