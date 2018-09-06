Planning D-Day for hotel complex in Sandilands and care home in Mablethorpe

Proposals to build a new hotel complex and housing worth £8.5 million in Sandilands as well as plans to build a new care home in Mablethorpe will be decided at the District Council’s planning meeting this Thursday (September 6).

Plans have been submitted to ELDC for the Grange and Links Hotel in Sandilands - a building well known to many, as it has stood there proudly for over a century.

Will the new care home get approved in Mablethorpe? Inset: Artists impression of care home layout.

Now it could be completely demolished and replaced with a new complex which includes a modern style hotel, spa, retail space, and housing.

New hotel owners Tim Cross and business partner Deborah Brown have submitted detailed plans and say they see ‘huge potential’ for the business.

The new plans come a year after a previous owner’s outline plans for a £3 million expansion and renovation of the original hotel were rejected by the planning committee, following strong opposition from local residents.

The new hotel proposals have a mixture of support and opposition from residents.

However, it has been recommended for refusal by an East Lindsey District Council planning case officer.

Further plans to build a new care home on land near Golf Road will also be decided by the planning committee on Thursday.

Paul McSorley, Director of Lindum Developments Ltd who owned the land, confirmed to the Leader last month that they have sold that land off to Blue Brick Healthcare, who will now be developing the site if planning permission is granted.

The proposals include provisions for a 68-bed care home with associated facilities which also includes a salon, creche, parking and landscaping.

Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea Town Council has expressed objections to the plans over the lack of adequate parking facilities for staff, residents, visitors and medical staff.

The planning officer for this case has recommended the proposals for approval with conditions.

*See next week’s Leader to find out how the planning committee voted.