Plans for 200 new homes Alford to be revisited

Plans for 200 homes in Alford which have caused concern over traffic and access in the town are set to return before East Lindsey District Councillors.

The build, submitted for land south of Tothby Lane, by St Andrew’s Healthcare, would see 10 one bedroom, 40 two bedroom, 80 three bedroom and 70 four bedroom homes built.

Plans for the proposed homes.

Officers have recommended it for approval at next Thursday’s meeting of the authority’s planning committee.

However, councillors at an earlier planning committee deferred the decision for a site visit following concerns over site access, increased traffic and a lack of infrastructure.

Objections have come from ELDC’s deputy leader Councillor Graham Marsh and the parish council.

The authority has also received 81 letters which raise concerns.

At the previous meeting Samuel Lake, on behalf of St Andrew’s, which was established more than 175 years ago, told councillors the scheme presented an “extraordinary opportunity” to create a “sustainable community”.

“The proposals will deliver a number of significant benefits to the local area and the wider district,” he said.

They included family housing, affordable housing, a unique community allotment and community orchard, wildlife habitats.

He said there would be £1.3 million contribution towards schools, bus services and healthcare in the local area and added that any profits created from the scheme would be reinvested into the charity to improve patient care.

Councillor Graham Marsh, who is also a councillor at town and parish level, said he had “not had one person express support for this application.”

“I have great fears there will be a serious accident, if not a fatality because of the volume of traffic and the risks taken by people crossing the road in this area,” he said.

He said the plan did not comply with the emerging plan, and was not sustainable.