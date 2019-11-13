Plans for £2m sports hall approved despite residents’ concerns

A £2 million plan to build a new school sports hall in Louth to tackle under-sized facilities has been backed by East Lindsey councillors.

The proposal will see the new facility built at King Edward VI Grammar School on Edward Street in the town.

Illustrative plans for the new sports hall.

The school said its current hall is “under-sized” and the new facility would help to bring physical education standards up to scratch.

But, local residents in Horncastle Road said that the new sports hall would “ruin the iconic view” of St James’ Church spire in the town.

The proposal forms part of a seven-year plan by the school, which includes plans to improve sport facilities.

But, Terry Holmes, who was speaking on behalf of local residents, said the facility was in the wrong place and blocked the “historic view” from Horncastle Road.

“We are not against the sports hall,” he said. “But we are against the location of it.

“This iconic view has been enjoyed by the people for over 500 years. The best site for the sports hall would be next to the existing sports hall.”

Concerns were also raised about the disabled access to the site, when the plans were approved at ELDC last week.

Councillor Jill Makinson-Sanders, who represents the area, said the concerns were not about “nimby residents” but were for the “thousands of people who have enjoyed the view for many years”.

James Lascelles, headmaster of the school, said the school expects its pupil numbers to rise to 1,150 over the next three years.

He added that the sports hall would be required for the increase in numbers.

“The facility would be an immeasurable benefit for our students,” he said.

“We also do an enormous amount of outreach work with primary schools. However, during the winter months we are always impaired or cannot provide the depth and range we would like.”