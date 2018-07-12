Plans for new horticultural shop in Louth

A Louth man is hoping to fulfil his dream of opening his own shop selling vegetables, plants and vintage furniture - subject to approval from East Lindsey District Council’s planning department.

Jonathan Tebbs has submitted an application for the premises at Abbey Lodge, near Ticklepenny Lock, off Eastfield Road, which states the intention to ‘change to horticultural use with sale of produce on site and erection of two polytunnels’.

The business, called Jonathan’s, will sell vegetables, plants, flowers, eggs, antique/vintage furniture, and logs in the winter.

In future, Mr Tebbs hopes that this can be expanded - with possibilities including a tea room, pet shop, vintage toy shop, and cake shop.

In the long term, this could even be expanded to include a wedding venue and accommodation.

Mr Tebbs told the Leader: “The business will be for me, my children, my friends, and the wider community.

“In a nutshell, it’s going to be called Jonathan’s, but it’s truly for everyone”.

• A restored/vintage furniture sale will take place at Abbey Lodge this weekend. Go along on Saturday July 14 between 10am and 3pm, and during the same times on Sunday - if there are any items left! Free vegetables will be given away to customers, subject to availability.