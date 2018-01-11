Plans for six new houses in North Somercotes apporoved

East Lindsey District Council’s planning committee has approved plans for six new houses to be built in North Somercotes last Thursday, (January 4).

The housing project is being taken on by the local Parish Council.

It was confirmed at the meeting that homes would not be used for social housing. Instead, the plans will be community-led housing, designed to benefit those in the village, and will be rented accomodation at a reasonable rate.

At the meeting, it was said that the parish council has secured some grant funding, but will apply for more in the near future.

The developement plot at Chapel Field, Keeling Street is said to not be at risk of flooding.

Councillor Terry Aldridge supported the plans at the meeting and personally praised the parish council for taking on the plans.

In total 11 councillors were in favour of the plans, with one abstention.