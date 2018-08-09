Plans to build housing on former Louth Town Football Club

New plans to build 59 houses on the former Louth Town Football Club ground have been submitted to East Lindsey District Council.

The applicant wants to build 21 detached houses and 19 pairs of semi-detached houses on the site of the 1,500 capacity Park Avenue Football Ground.

Documents submitted to ELDC say access to the development could be through an existing entrance on Park Avenue.

It says the design brief wants to be: “In keeping with the broad character of the surrounding area yet with its own identity, to give due consideration to the physical limitations and constraints of the site and to be responsive to local market requirements”.

It says the planned 1.60 hectare site will cater for ‘a variety of family sizes’, all being two-storey and ranging from two to four bedrooms.

Acer Architectural Design and Planning Services, on behalf of applicant Homes By Gleeson, concludes that their plans are ‘a sustainable development’.

“It is felt that development of the site for residential dwellings provides social, economic and environmental benefits,” says the document submitted to ELDC.

“The development promotes healthy and sustainable lifestyles through its easy access links to surrounding areas.”

Louth Town Football Club currently play at Saltfleetby.

It has previously proposed to relocate to a new ground on land off Nottingham Road on the Fairfield Industrial Estate.

Permission for a football stadium with spectator stands and clubhouse/function room, associated flood lighting, fencing, car parking and vehicular/pedestrian access were granted in June 2014 – however the permission for that site later lapsed.

In January 2016, outline planning permission was granted for 98 homes to be built on the Park Avenue site following a proposal submitted by Lincs Design Consultancy Ltd on behalf of applicant Mr I Blakey.

It included a condition that a sports facility which replaced the Park Avenue ground must be built before the development could be started.

It is unclear at this stage if the application will build on the outline or be a brand new application.

However, East Lindsey District Council’s new Local Plan includes a policy which states that any development which results in the loss of sports facilities can be asked to replace them or provide an alternative.

In August 2016, the stand and former social club was destroyed in an arson attack.