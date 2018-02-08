‘Poisoned’ pooch gets the all-clear at Louth vets

A dog has escaped with her life thanks to a ‘big team effort’ at a Louth veterinary practice, after being rushed in with suspected poisoning earlier this week.

As previously reported, James Street Veterinary Practice issued a warning to local dog-walkers on Tuesday (February 6) after the dog was brought in with suspected poisoning following a walk down the old railway line on the Fairfield Industrial Estate.

Thankfully, the veterinary practice has today (Thursday) revealed that there was a happy ending to what could have been a tragic story.

In a post on social media this afternoon, the vets posted: “This is Millie, the dog who was brought into us on Tuesday with suspected poisoning.

“After a big team effort and round-the-clock care, Millie pulled through despite at times it being touch and go. A true little fighter!

“Thank you to our followers who shared our previous post. Thanks to you all, we have heard of no further cases.”

They added that Millie was due to return to her home this afternoon.

