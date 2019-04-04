Police appeal after ‘charity worker’ steals bank card

Police are appealing for information after a bank card has been used to withdraw money by a man posing as a charity worker in Mablethorpe.

Last Friday (March 29), a man claiming his name was Lee knocked on a house door in Mablethorpe.

He told the victim that he worked for a charity, selling towels and plasters to raise money.

The man would not accept money from the victim there and then. However, he convinced the victim to hand over his bank card and PIN, promising to withdraw £20 and return.

Needless to say, the man never returned - and a number of unauthorised transactions were made with the card, amounting to around £1,500.

The man has been described as aged between 25 and 30, 6’5” tall, and of a slim build.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have had a man matching the description at their door in the Mablethorpe area.

Residents are also being reminded not to divulge out sensitive information to others.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information can contact Lincolnshire Police in one of the following ways:

• By calling 101, quoting incident 222 of March 29.

• By emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, quoting incident 222 of March 29.

• By contacting the charity Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.