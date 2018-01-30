Police appeal after commercial burglary in Mablethorpe

Officers in Mablethorpe are investigating two incidents that occurred at the Boots store on the High Street in Mablethorpe, on Saturday, January 27 and Monday, January 29.

At 4.30am on January 27, a man broke into the store, before heading to the makeup aisle.

He has then stolen numerous items and placed them in a black holdall bag.

The man then walked around the store before heading back to the make-up display and taking more products.

This man is described as approximately 5ft to 6ft, and described as wearing several layers of clothing, including a khaki coloured cap with a blue hood, grey tracksuit bottoms and a grey hooded top and blue and black Nike trainers with distinctive red soles.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident 51 of January 27.

At approximately 4.40am on January 29, a man attempted to break into the premises.

This man was unsuccessful and left seconds later.

We believe that the second man is the same person as the man involved in the above incident.

If you have any information related to this incident, please call 101 quoting incident 23 of January 29.

Or if you know who the man in the picture is, please call 101 quoting either of the two incident numbers above, as he may be able to help us with our enquiries.