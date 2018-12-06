Police appeal after cosmetics stolen in Sutton on Sea

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information after a quantity of cosmetics was taken during a commerical burglary in Sutton on Sea this morning (Thursday).

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “At 2.36am this morning (Thursday, December 6) we received a report of a burglary at Boots in High Street, Sutton on Sea.

“It was reported that three men smashed a window to the shop before making off with a large number of No 7 products.

“We believe three people were involved. They were last seen making their way along York Street after the burglary.”

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any information should call 101 quoting incident number 21 of December 6.

You can also email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk and include the incident number 21 of December 6 in the subject box, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.