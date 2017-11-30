Police appeal after fraud offence in Louth

Lincolshire Police are appealing for help in identifying the man pictured, as they believe he can help them with enquiries into a fraud offence.

The incident took place at the John Darkes Garage in Louth, on November 23, and involved a man claiming he had been short-changed by the cashier working in order to try and receive more money.

Police wish to speak to the man as they believe he may be able to help with their enquiries.

If you have any information, please ring the police 101 number, quoting incident number 320 of November 29.