Police appeal after man in Mablethorpe acts suspiciously near public toilet

On Saturday, (July 21), it was reported to Lincolnshire Police that a man was seen acting suspiciously near a public toilet in Admiralty Road, Mablethorpe, with concerns being made by members of the public that the man was acting inappropriately towards people using the facilities.

Police are now appealing for anyone who saw anything to please get in touch.

You can either email: force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, quoting incident number 295 of July 21.

Call the 101 non-emergency number.

Or you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on: 0800 555 111.