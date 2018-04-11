Police appeal after scooter theft in Louth

Police are appealing for information following after a scooter was stolen from a Louth property last night (Tuesday, April 10).

According to Lincolnshire Police, the silver Kymco 125cc scooter was stolen between 9.10pm and 9.15pm from an address on Badminton Way.

Police say the stolen scooter has a distinctive sticker on the compartment box - ‘Glory of Warlocks’.

It also has a very feint ‘L’ plate attached to the front of the frame, and the right mirror of the scooter is broken/loose.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We are asking for anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour on Badminton Way, Louth around the time of the offence or before to contact us.

“If you have seen the scooter or been offered it for sale please also get in touch.”

Call 101 quoting incident number 277 of 10 April, email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with the incident number in the subject box, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.