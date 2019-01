Lincolnshire Police are investigating a report of an assault in Louth in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

A police statement released today (Wednesday) said: “At 12.16am on January 1 we received a report that a man had been assaulted in Aswell Street, Louth.

“The man was taken to hospital and treated for a minor head injury.

“No arrests have been made.

“Investigations continue and anyone with any information should call 101, quoting incident number 15 of January 1.”