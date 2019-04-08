Police appeal over stolen bank card in Louth

Police are appealing to identify the man in these CCTV images to assist them with a theft investigation.

On Friday March 29, a reportedly stolen bank card was used at the Post Office on Brackenborough Road, Louth.

Do you recognise this man?

The purse containing the bank card had been reported missing that morning.

The man we wish to speak to is described as white, mid 40s, 5’ 9”, with short hair on the top, a tattoo on the left-hand side of his neck, and wearing a green bomber jacket, striped v-neck jumper and jeans.

If you believe you can help, contact Lincolnshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident 46 of March 12.

Alternatively, contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.