Police appeal over stolen trailer in Alvingham

Lincolnshire Police are requesting observations from the public following the theft of a ‘Brain James’ galvanised steel twin-axle trailer in Alvingham.

The trailer was stolen from the village at 11.58pm on Thursday (February 22), and was driven away by a silver Isuza Trooper type vehicle towards the North Cockerington area. It is believed this vehicle was also in convoy with another silver saloon type vehicle.

Police believed that this trailer could still be in the area.

The registration number on the rear of the trailer will either be on a standard registration plate with the registration ending in NHA, or it will have a temporary cardboard registration plate with the registration ending YWF. The trailer is distinctive with black chip-board running in the centre between the two steel wheel tracks/rails on the trailer.

If you have any sightings of the trailer or information regarding the vehicles involved, call 101 and quote incident number 4 of February 23.