Police appeal over suspected arson in Alford

Lincolnshire Police have today (Thursday) launched an appeal following a fire in Alford last month.

A police spokesman said: “Officers are appealing for any information in relation to a fire at a property in Station Road, Alford.

“On September 9 at around 4.45am we received a report of the fire. This is being treated as arson.”

To contact Lincolnshire Police, call 101 and quote incident number 29 of September 9.

You can also email control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - remember to include the incident number in the subject box.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.